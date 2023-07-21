Margaret Spivey Powell
LORIS-Funeral services for Margaret Spivey Powell, 101, will be held July 22 at 2 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Alvin Jackson.
Mrs. Powell passed away July 19.
Born Oct. 1, 1921 in Whiteville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Spivey and the late Annie Belle Arp Spivey. She was a longtime member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. She loved to fish, cook, bake and work in the yard.
She was the matriarch and loving caregiver of her family, friends and community.
Survivors include her two children, Daylon Powell (Cindy) and Linda Graham; four grandchildren, Paige Powell Grunden (Brett), Kelly G. Fairfax (Jimmy), Christy G. Lovette (Greg) and Jacquelyn G. Johnson (Phillip); two stepgrandchildren, Hannah Yoder and Sarah Yoder; seven great-grandchildren, Erica Calvary (Patrick), Zach Fairfax (Kirsten), Hayden Fairfax, Abbegail Lovette, Maggie Lovette, Emily Grace Todd and Alex Anzivino; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Nickey Mercuro, Ava Phillips and Jaxon Martin; four great-great-grandchildren, Kennedy Fairfax, Konner Fairfax, Riley Calvary and Aria Calvary.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Powell was predeceased by her husband, Chester Woodrow Powell; grandson, Derek Powell; son-in-law, Jerry Graham; and five siblings, Joseph Spivey, Tom Spivey, Julius Byrd, Pearlie Byrd and Gracie Byrd.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Erica Williams, Windy Nave and other staff from Promedica Hospice for their care, love and compassion.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday at Dogwood Hill Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Powell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.