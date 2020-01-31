MURRELLS INLET—Margaret “Peggy” Krupp, 75, died on Jan. 20 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison, New Jersey.
Born in Newark, she resided in Sayreville before moving to South Carolina in 1999.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a library media specialist at Sayreville War Memorial High School.
A member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Garden City, she was an avid reader and gardener.
Additionally, she loved to spend time with friends and family, especially at the beach and her community parties.
Daughter of the late Gustaf and Frances Cook Olson, she was also predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Arthur L. Krupp, and son-in-law Daniel Kudelka, both in 2013.
She is survived by daughters Kathryn Kudelka and Deanna Krupp; son David Krewso; sisters Jane Tuttle and husband Bill and Arleen Olson and grandchildren Ryan, Beth, Sean, Robbie, Jake and Dani.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 30 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City.
Donations may be made to Reading Is Fundamental at www.RIF.org.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.