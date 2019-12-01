MYRTLE BEACH—Margaret Peebles McCormick Saffle, 86, passed away at her home on Nov. 10.
Margaret and her twin sister Mary were born July 23, 1933, in Irvine Ayrshire, Scotland.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Mary and Anne and brother Jim.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 32 years, William E. Saffle; sisters Vera Mathison of Scotland and Jean Robertson and brother-in-law Andrew Robertson of Murrells Inlet; brother John McCormick and sister-in-law June McCormick; and stepson Dean Saffle of Wichita, Kansas.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital Tidelands Health Foundation.
Funeral services were held Nov. 15 at St. Michael Catholic Church followed by a private family interment at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
