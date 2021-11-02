Margaret Melinda Cox Robinson

LORIS-Graveside services for Margaret Melinda Cox Robinson, 59, were held Oct. 31 in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Chris Faircloth officiating.

Mrs. Robinson passed away Oct. 24 in McLeod Loris Hospital in Loris.

Born on June 22, 1962 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Dearl Cox and the late Margaret Tyler Cox. Mrs. Robinson was adopted by her grandparents, Lewis Jackson Cox and Dalma Cox.

Survivors include her husband, Jason Robinson; a son, Chase Vernon and his wife Erin; a grandchild, Liam Vernon; one brother, Marcus Cox; two sisters, Rena Cox and Sandra Cox; and special aunt and uncle, Vernon and Linda Cook.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Robinson was predeceased by a baby boy, Michael Floyd; and brother, Barry Cox.

