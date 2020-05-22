MYRTLE BEACH—Margaret Joyce Thomas, 92, passed away May 16 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joyce was born July 22, 1927, in Cary, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Cleveland Baxter and Calla Fuquay Smith.
She graduated from Cary High School. Joyce attended nurses training at Mary Elizabeth Hospital in Raleigh, North Caroling, and began her registered nursing career at Bowman Gray Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Joyce and her husband Harry owned and operated the Toggery Shoppe in North Myrtle Beach, and Joan Crosby Shop in Myrtle Beach for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club and the Nurses Association.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harry E. Thomas; son Steve Thomas and wife Janet of Dunedin, Florida; daughters Sandy Logan and husband Al of Longs and Kim Humbles and husband Frank of Charleston; grandson Grayson Thomas of Dunedin, Florida; granddaughter Madison Thomas of College Station, Texas, and her wonderful caregivers Brenda Crawford and Angela Edge who were like family.
A private service will be held for the family at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church 410-6th Ave S. North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 or North Myrtle Beach Pilot Club PO Box 971 North Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.