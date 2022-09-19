Margaret Joyce Moore Jones
Funeral services for Margaret Joyce Moore Jones, 86, will be held Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in Brown Swamp United Methodist Church with the Rev. Danny Chamblee and the Rev. Ann Kovan officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones, widow of Jimmy Leo Jones, died Sept. 17.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Bryant and Carrie McCormick Moore. She was married to her husband Jimmy for 60 years until his death in 2015.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Brown Swamp United Methodist Church where she served in many positions, including, church council, Sunday school teacher and choir member. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, an officer in the Marion district of the United Methodist Church and a conference officer in the United Methodist Women.
Mrs. Jones was a past member of the Conway Pilot Club and Business Professional Women's Club. She was a member of the South Carolina Jaycee Auxiliary (Jaycettes) and was active with the Conway Chamber of Commerce for many years.
She was a past member and officer in Professional Secretaries International, helping form their first chapter in Conway, serving as its first president.
In 1968, Mrs. Jones was named Outstanding Young Woman of Conway and in 1969 was named Outstanding Young Woman of South Carolina. She received a Resolution of Commendation in April of 1969 from the S.C. General Assembly for bringing honor and distinction to South Carolina.
Mrs. Jones received the Conway Business and Professional Woman of the Year award in 1974-1975. She was named the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s Sun News Woman of the Year in 1994.
She began working with Goldfinch Funeral Home in 1954 and, prior to retirement, was office manager and executive vice president. She also retired from Hillcrest Cemetery after more than 50 years, serving as secretary treasurer.
She enjoyed retirement by spending time at her mountain home and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are one son, Jimmy "Jim" L. Jones Jr. (Lana) of Conway; one daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Jones Parker (Bruce) of Conway; three grandchildren, Duncan Parker (Logan) of Conway, Chloe' Jones Cahill (Joe) of Conway and Zach Jones of Columbia; and one great-granddaughter, Hollis Parker of Conway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Brown Swamp United Methodist Church, 4725 U.S. 501 West, Conway, SC 29526.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.