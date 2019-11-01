MYRTLE BEACH—
Beach—Margaret E. Reinhardt, 87, died Oct. 22 at her home. Born June 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Liston and Eva (Davis) Edge. Margaret was born in Conway and was a graduate of Conway High School. She married John William “Jack” Reinhardt and became the mother of two girls, Evie and Gail. Myrtle Beach was their home after Navy life in Key West, Florida, and short times in Tennessee and Illinois while Jack was in the FAA. Margaret loved her family and friends and being able to “smell the salt in the air and feel the sand in her shoes.” She had a genuine love for her family and friends, and her home was always open and welcoming. She was a lifelong care-giver for members of her family and a devoted friend. Margaret was a “doer.” She was a member of The First United Methodist Church, joined the Methodist Women’s Circle, Myrtle Beach Pilot Club and loved anything involving
children, especially hosting Halloween parties for the special needs children. She loved to have fun and found it even in the simple things such as sitting on the beach soaking up the sun or riding on the back of Jack’s Harley. She made sure everyone around her felt better. There were always things to celebrate and she traveled many miles to celebrate the special happenings of those in her family. Margaret had that genuine gratitude for what she had been given and a tremendous love for her family and friends. Survivors include daughter Eva Harris and husband Bruce; brother Col. Liston Lamar Edge, U.S. Army, Ret., and wife, Barbara; grandson Patrick Dusenbury; great-granddaughters Abigail Eva and Isabella Grace Dusenbury; nephew Col. Liston Edge, U.S. Army, Ret., and wife Leslie and grand-nephews, Ryan and Logan. She was preceded in death by husband,Jack Reinhardt and daughter Elizabeth Gail Schroepfer. A funeral service was held Oct. 25 at the First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, with burial in Ocean Woods Cemetery. McMillan-Small Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
