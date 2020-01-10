MYRTLE BEACH—Margaret Ann Spears Bates, 99, passed away Dec. 30 at Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach.
She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Sept. 23, 1920, to the late Ralph Edwin Spears and the late Clerimond Woodward Mendel Spears.
Left to cherish her memory are sons Robert Spears Bates of Myrtle Beach, Charles Andrew Bates of Atlanta, Georgia, and James Mendel Bates of Seattle, Washington; daughters Margaret Bates Masquelier of Indian Hills, Colorado, and Jessie Ferguson Bates of Santa Fe, New Mexico; granddaughters Katherine Masquelier Cannon of Myrtle Beach and Margaret Anne Masquelier of Carmel, California; brother Harry Mendel Spears of Sun City and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at Brightwater Assisted Living in Myrtle Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 291 Ronald McNair Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Burial will take place in West Virginia at a later date.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Carolina Forest, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.