Margaret Ammons
Margaret Ammons, 75, of Conway, died Sept. 22 in Conway Medical Center. Born in Hemingway, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Avant and Bertie Cribb Avant.
Mrs. Ammons enjoyed decorating her home and showing it off. She loved to cook and always put love into anything she prepared for her family and friends. She was loved by all.
Mrs. Ammons is survived by her husband, Johnny J. Ammons; daughters, Edie DuPree (Billy) and Eve Marie Hendricks (Paul); sister, Joann Driggers; grandchildren, Eden Holt, Liam DuPree, Laine Ammons; and countless number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID 19.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
