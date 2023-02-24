Margaret A. Teator
Margaret A. Teator, 83, passed away Feb. 23 at her residence.
Born July 6, 1939 in Bennington, Vt., she was a daughter of the late Richard Morse and Helen Gates Morse.
Mrs. Teator was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Donald Teator; a son, Patrick MacIntyre; and nine siblings.
Margaret was a former longtime resident of East Chatham, N.Y. She enjoyed visiting with those who had a need of companionship plus she enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Mrs. Teator is survived by her daughter, Peggy Sue Teator; sister, Rita Gates; brother, Donald Morse; brother-in law, Everett Maxham; many nieces and nephews; two special nephews, Clyde and Bert; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A special thanks to Helen and Linda who helped take care of her during her sickness and Agape hospice caregivers, especially Michelle, Terry and Edith.
No Services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
