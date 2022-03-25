Margaret A. Barfield
Graveside services for Margaret A. Barfield, 87, were held March 25 in State Branch Cemetery with Pastor Steven Barfield officiating.
Mrs. Barfield passed away March 23 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born March 2, 1935 in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Morris Alford and Katherine Ammons Alford.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Fred William Barfield Jr; son, Darrell G Barfield; granddaughter, Libby Larrimore; daughters, Bonita D. Rabon and Lorita M. Parker; siblings, Jackie Harrelson, Nelson Alford, Harry Alford and Calvin Alford.
Margaret was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She loved reading and sewing. She was a member of North Conway Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. Barfield is survived by her daughter, Rosita B. King (Laverne); sisters, Dolly Hardwick (Bo), Rebecca Jolley (Wayne) and Patricia “Pat” McDaniel; seven grandchildren, Maria Webb (Dale), Tina Holt, Amanda King, Jimmy Rabon (Jennifer), Keith Rabon (Shelia), Camillia Parker and Anjuli Parker; 12 great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
