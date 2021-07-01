Marcus Gattis
Funeral services for Marcus Gattis, 58,will be held July 3 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Tim Suggs officiating.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Gattis of Whiteville, N.C., died June 27 in an automobile collision in Loris.
Born on Dec. 8, 1962 in Conway, he was a son of the late Rev. Carl Gattis and the late Minnie Tyler Gattis.
In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brothers, Marvin Gattis and Harold Gattis. Mark is survived by his daughters, Bridgett Gattis of Florida and Nicole Gattis and Natalie Gattis of Murrells Inlet; his grandchildren, Ava Kalson, Ella Johnson and Nathyn Tendrich of Murrells Inlet; his brother, Wayne Gattis of Conway; his sisters, Wendy Masterson of Illinois and Wanda Howington of Conway; his nephews and niece, Christopher Gattis of Tabor City, N.C., Stephen Gattis of Longs, Kinley Gattis and Victoria Gattis of Myrtle Beach; his uncles, L.D. Tyler of Conway and Carroll Gattis of Longs; and his stepmother, Faye Gattis of Whiteville, N.C.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
