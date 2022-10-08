Marcial Lagunes Muńoz
Loris-Funeral services for Marcial Lagunes Muńoz, 61,
will be held Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Burial will take place in Mexico at a later date.
Mr. Muńoz passed away Oct. 6 at his residence.
Born July 3, 1961 in La Ciudad de Tierra Blanca, Mexico, he was a son of Roman Lagunes and Isabel Muńoz Torres.
Mr. Muńoz is survived by his wife, Ebodia Mendez Andrade; children, Aurelio Lagunes Mendez, Jose Marcial Lagunes Mendez and Maria de la Cruz Lagunes Mendez; siblings, Pedro Lagunes, Candido Lagunes, Carlos lagunes, Alberto Lagunes, Benjamin Lagunes, Tomasa Lagunes, Lucia Lagunes, Teresa lagunes, Andrea Lagunes, Amelia Lagunes and Idalia Lagunes; three grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
