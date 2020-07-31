SURFSIDE BEACH—Marcelle Phillips, widow of Frank Phillips Sr., passed away July 20 at her residence.
Born in Paris, France, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alegrine Mamou.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by son Ronald Phillips.
Survivors include daughters Dorothy Archer and Shirley Watts; son Frank Phillips Jr.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held July 24 at Ocean Woods Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
