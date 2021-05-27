Linwood Roberts
Funeral services for Linwood Roberts, 69, will be held May 29 at 11 a.m. in Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tom Lovern officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Roberts of Aynor passed away at his residence May 26, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Roberts was the husband of the late Nancy Roberts and the son of the late Eugene and Gladys Roberts. He was known to many in the community as “The Lawnmower Man”. He was a logger with Sutherland Logging and loved his racing. Mr. Linwood also was a mechanic by trait and many believed there was nothing that he couldn’t fix. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
Surviving Mr. Roberts are two sons, Brian Roberts (Michelle) of Loris and Stevie Roberts (Brandi) of Aynor; one stepson, Jimmy-Mac Williams (Gail) of Grifton, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Allen Williams, Heather Baughman, Randall Roberts, Walker Roberts, Marrisa Shain, Riley Roberts, and Raylin Roberts; four great-grandchildren, Bentley Baughman, Lawton Hardee, Malorie Roberts, and Jackson Roberts; one brother, Kenny Roberts; one sister, Janice Ard; and many nieces and nephews that he loved.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Johnson Funeral Home.
Please wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing. Please sign online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.net.
