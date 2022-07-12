Major Randolph “Skinny” Johnson
A memorial service for Major Randolph “Skinny” Johnson, 86, will be held in Poplar United Methodist Church July 16 at 2 p.m. Burial will be private.
Born in Conway, Johnson was married to his late wife Margaret Louise Johnson for more than 30 years.
He relocated to North Augusta to be cared for by family.
Skinny was a member of Poplar United Methodist Church and a member of Woodmen of the World for 70 years.
He retired from Southern Asphalt. After retirement, he returned to his passion of farming for the Durant Farms in Aynor until the age of 82. His dream in his later years was to return to the farm to work.
He was an avid fisherman, which included crabbing and picking up oysters in Murrells Inlet for family and friends’ oyster roasts. He was a teller of tales, the light of every room he entered, always cracking a joke and making everyone around him laugh and smile.
Major Randolph Johnson is survived by his children, Wanda Johnson O’Hara (Roger Dodd) of King City, Calif., Randy Lee Todd of Trenton, Brenda Johnson Jennings (Gregg) of North Augusta and Pamela Teresa Johnson (Paul Arrowood) of Harlem, Ga.; a brother, John Daniel Johnson of Conway; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Louise Johnson; father, Major Odell Johnson; mother, Lula Jane Johnson; and his brother, James Lavern Johnson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Poplar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund; 5095 U.S. 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
