Major Charles E. Roberts Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Major Charles E. Roberts Jr., ret., 80, will be held April 12 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Gregory Roberts.
Maj. Roberts, husband of Lynda G. Roberts, passed away on Good Friday April 7 at his home.
Born March 15, 1943 in Charleston, W.Va., he was the son of the late Charles Edward Roberts and the late Freda Lynn Spurlock Roberts.
Maj. Roberts proudly served his country in the US Air Force for more than 22 years and logged thousands of flight hours during the Vietnam War in three different aircraft.
His military awards include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
One of his favorite pastimes was motorcycle riding, but his most cherished moments were those spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, Maj. Roberts was predeceased by his sons, Mark Roberts and Scott Roberts.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Lynda Roberts; his children, Nicola Roberts and Todd Roberts and his wife Kelly Frisch-Roberts; his grandchildren, Autumn Roberts, Willow Roberts, Leif Roberts, Meadow Roberts, Shelbi Cumbie, Chaselynn Roberts, Mark Roberts Jr. and Patrick Roberts; his brother, Gregory Roberts and his wife Barbara; and his daughter-in-law, Tammy Roberts.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home April 11 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 or via their website, https://www.dav.org
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
