Mahala Josephine Monteleone
Mahala Josephine Monteleone joined her husband Vito in eternal rest on Jan. 21, surrounded by friends and family.
Mahala passed away peacefully at 92-years-old.
Born of the late Edward and May Schlotter in Brooklyn, N.Y., Mahala grew into her remarkably witty, yet sweet and compassionate firecracker personality, built a family with her beloved Vito, and left a legacy unable to be summarized in only a few sentences.
Mahala is survived by her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In her time living in Virginia, Mahala was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Warrenton, where she participated in numerous events, and was a member of the Young at Heart group.
Upon relocating to Myrtle Beach, Mahala gravitated to St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Mahala was a member of the Sons of Italy, Lodge 2868 in Myrtle Beach.
In her spare time, Mahala enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling the country, crafting, gardening and going on cruises.
