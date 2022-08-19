Mack Worth Hucks
Graveside services for Mack W. Hucks, 90, will be held Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Ward and Chris Singleton officiating.
Mr. Hucks passed away Aug. 18 at his residence.
Born June 21, 1932 in Conway, he was a son of the late Rev. James Arthur Hucks Jr. and Hattie Jordan Hucks.
He was predeceased by his wife, Polly Annette Hucks; one daughter, Maxine Singleton; siblings, Evelyn Churchhill, Cranston Hucks, W. Jennings Hucks, Bobby Joe Hucks, Paul Hucks, Martha Payne and Sevelda Atkinson; and his former wife, Ruth Smith Carter.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all. Mack enjoyed dancing and fellowshipping with family and friends.
Mr. Hucks is survived by three sons, Keith Hucks (Kathy), Dean Tambert (Verna) and Timothy Hucks (Jessica); six daughters, Ann Hucks, Susan Hucks, Bonnie Hucks, Sharon Hucks and Connie Teasley (Artie); one brother, the Rev. James Hucks, Jr. (Brenda); four sisters, Shirley Miller (James), Mary Cranston, Rachel Allen (Johnny) and Debbie Dawsey; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
