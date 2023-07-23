Macie Teresa Watson
BRITTONS NECK-Funeral services for Macie Teresa Watson, 77, will be held July 26 at 2 p.m. in Piney Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery.
Mrs. Watson passed away July 22 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 27, 1946 in Florence, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Macy Bailey Carter.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Kenneth Young; daughter, Angie Lee; and sister, Connie Nettles.
Macie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed fishing, working in her yard, taking care of the livestock, but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband of more than twenty-seven years, Wyman Watson; children, Denise Dudley (Franklin), Tracy Watson and Candi Terry (Brian); grandchildren, Hunter McLendon, Heather Kissiah (Mike), Taylor Young, Landon Cisson, Madalyn Witty and Rylan Witty; great-grandchildren, Kallee Kissiah and Brentley Horton, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends July 25 from 6 p.m-8 p.m. at Watson Funeral Services.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
