MacArthur Hucks
MacArthur Hucks, 80 passed away April 29 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born Sept. 28, 1942 in Horry County, he was a son of the late Jim H. and Sadie Beverly Hucks.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Charles David Hucks Sr. and James Ronald Hucks; and his companion, Debbie Mills Hucks.
MacArthur was a loving and caring brother, uncle and friend. He was a very hard worker who retired from the City of Myrtle Beach after working as an equipment operator for more than twenty-five years.
MacArthur was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing
Mr. Hucks is survived by his sister, Joyce Larrimore; nieces and nephews and many other family and friends who will miss him.
A private burial was held at Pauley Swamp Baptist Cemetery.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.