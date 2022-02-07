Mabel Elizabeth Herring
Graveside services for Mabel Elizabeth Herring, 93, will be held Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Jason Lee officiating.
Mrs. Herring passed away Feb. 5 at her residence.
Born in Hagerstown, Md., she was the daughter of the late Richard Dixon Chronister and Margaret Royce Chronister. Mrs. Herring was a charter member of St. Phillip Lutheran Church of Myrtle Beach.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James F. Herring; and three sisters, Virginia Rhodes, Dorothy Dorand and Patricia Muck.
Surviving are her four sons, Richard B. Herring of Summerville, Ronald A. Herring (Julie) of Cape Coral, Fla., Roderick F. Herring of New Carlisle, Ohio, and Royce W. Herring (Traci) of Suwanee, Ga.; one daughter, Bonnie S. Nieman of New Carlisle, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Krista Chambers, Matthew Herring, Jennifer Allen, Ryan Herring, Jessica Muncy, Christian Herring, Savannah Herring and Taylor Herring; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Chronister of Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
