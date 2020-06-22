GARDEN CITY—M. Beth Eakins, 98, of the Palmettos of Garden City, passed away June 8.
Born in Wessington, South Dakota, she was a daughter of the late John and Pearle (Stewart) Wittenberger.
Surviving her are daughters Camille K. Lea and husband G. Robert of Murrells Inlet and Margaret B. Fischer of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Timothy D. Lea and wife Monica, Matthew J. Fischer and Benjamin J. Fisher and wife Seven; great-grandchildren Jeffrey S. Lea Jr., Jessica C. Pietrewicz, Aislynn R. Lea and Katie J. Fischer and great-great-grandchild Jeffrey S. Amezcua Lea.
Predeceasing Ms. Eakins in addition to her parents are three brothers, two sisters and grandson Jeffrey S. Lea Sr.
Per Ms. Eakins wishes, there are no public services planned and her family will be privately celebrating her life.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
