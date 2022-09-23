Lynne DuPlessis Masi
Lynne DuPlessis Masi, 72, passed away Sept. 21 at her home with her husband by her side.
Born June 15, 1950 in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Edward DuPlessis and the late Barbara Curtis DuPlessis. Mrs. Masi worked with the Department of Social Services in Vermont until her retirement. She adored animals and her family, and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Gary Joseph Masi; daughter, Elizabeth Leoné Varney; two grandchildren, Julien Lundt and Mia Leoné; brother, Arthur DuPlessis; and two sisters, Merry DuPlessis Vuley and Joy DuPlessis.
Memorial services will be private.
Please sign Mrs. Masi’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
