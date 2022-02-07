Lynn Smith Cook
GALIVANTS FERRY-Lynn Smith Cook, 57, passed away Jan. 6 in Conway Medical Center. Born Sept. 6, 1964 in Talladega, Ala., she was a daughter of the Rev. James Smith and the late Jean Elder Smith.
She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all. She loved her family very much and loved spending time with them. She also enjoyed gardening.
Lynn had great joy in taking care of and sharing her unconditional love with all those in need.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Cook (Erica), Joseph Cook, Nealy Cook Taylor (Jarett), Steven Cook, Andrew Cook, Trent Cook, Paul Cook, Kayla Heaster and Haleigh Cook; siblings, William Bart Smith (Kim), Skip Geddes, Mark Smith and Caroline Smith; one uncle, Jimmy D. Elder; 16 grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
The family asked everyone to continue to think about and pray for them.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.