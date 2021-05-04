Lynn Ernest Crampton Jr.
A graveside service for Lynn Ernest Crampton Jr., 71, will take place on May 7 at 2 p.m. in the Florence National Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Crampton closed the curtains on this journey called life on April 28 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.
Lynn was born Nov. 9, 1949, in New York. In 1968 he joined the Air Force and served his country until his retirement in 1989 at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
Left to cherish Lynn’s Memory is his son, Tony and Roxanne Crampton of Conway; a daughter, Jennifer and Tony Wickline of West Virginia; his grandchildren, Anthony, Jacob and Zeonna Crampton and Dakota and Jordan Wickline his brothers, Donald and Deb Crampton of Kentucky and David Crampton of New York; and his sister, Laurie and Jim Fort of New York.
He also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Lynn was the best Grandpa a child could ask for. He loved going fishing with them, especially when his best buddy Anthony was with him.
Lynn had a passion for building and fixing up hot rods. He always had a good story about fast cars with a little life lesson snuck into it.
Calling hours for Lynn will be held May 6 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Lewis Funeral Home Chapel.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
