PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA—Luther Conrad Edwards, 82, died July 3 in Panama City, Florida.
Luther was born Feb. 22, 1938, son of the late Broudus and Lela (Holder) Edwards in Newton, North Carolina.
A football and track star in high school, Luther enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 18 and retired at the rank of technical sergeant. Luther served in North Africa and Southeast Asia, but spent most of his career in Myrtle Beach, which his family called home for nearly 60 years.
Luther was active in several fraternal, social, and charitable groups during his life, most notably the Shriner’s Club (Omar Temple), where he performed in the group’s motorcycle parade unit. Luther was an avid woodworker, fisherman, and could often be found tinkering in his workshop.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite; sons Michael and Joseph and grandsons Alex and David.
Luther was preceded in death by his eldest son, Ronald.
A graveside service was held July 8 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.