A funeral gathering for Luke John Oberle, 72, will be held Nov. 20 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., in McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, N.Y. Burial will take place at New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, Md., at a later date.

Mr. Oberle passed away Nov. 11 in Goldsboro, N.C.

Luke was born Aug. 14, 1949 in Edgewater, N.J., and raised in Franklin Square and Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.

He was an occasional winter resident with his parents in Calabash, N.C.

His passion for theater developed at Binghamton University where he majored in cinema arts and worked with director Nicolas Ray on the film We Can’t Go Home Again.

Luke was predeceased by his father, William Oberle; his mother, Nina Oberle; a brother, Peter Oberle.

He is survived by four siblings, Mark Oberle, Clare Brown, Martha Wallace and David Oberle.