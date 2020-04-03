MURRELLS INLET—Lucinda “Cindy” Barrows, 56, died March 27 at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital.
Born in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, she loved coffee, music and puzzles.
Cindy always lit up a room with her smile and she brought joy to everyone who knew her.
She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.
Surviving are parents Dorothy and John Oldham of Murrells Inlet and Michael and Virginia Barrows of Pickens; sisters Linda Vincze and husband Lesley of Ashford, Connecticut, Michele Oktay and husband Osman of Garland, Texas, and Melody Oldham of Vernon, Connecticut; brothers John Roy and wife Susan Oldham of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and Steven and wife Vickie Oldham of Danville, Pennsylvania; seven nephews, one niece, and very special uncle and aunt J.R. and Carol Proud of Sevierville, Tennessee .
A memorial service for Cindy will be announced by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel at a later date.
