PAWLEYS ISLAND—Lucille Hanley, 89, passed away March 4 at NHC Garden City.
Lucille was born July 2, 1930, to the late Joseph and Teresa DiDonato in Brooklyn, New York.
She taught at the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford, Connecticut, and retired after 30 years of dedicated service.
Lucille was a member of Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church and was passionate about volunteering with the Family Justice Center in Georgetown.
She was preceded in death by son Michael Hanley.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 62 years, William Hanley; daughter Karen Motroni; son Robert Hanley and grandchildren Michael, William, Morgan and Allison.
Memorial donations may be made to the Family Justice Center, P. O. Box 366, Georgetown, SC 29442.
A funeral Mass was held March 12 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Litchfield/Pawleys Island Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
