Loyd Barnhill
LORIS-Graveside services for Loyd Barnhill, 90, will be held Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. in Antioch Cemetery with the Rev. David C. Todd and the Rev. Jimmy Hodge officiating.
Barnhill passed away Feb. 8 at his home.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Robert and Flossie Graham Barnhill. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Barnhill was a lifetime farmer and was employed as a sheet metal worker with Penn Ventilator for many years.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnhill was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Wade Barnhill; three sisters, Zelda Barnhill, Wilma Barnhill and Estelle Gasque; two brothers, Paul W. Barnhill and Willie Barnhill; and one grandson, Charles Wesley Barnhill.
Survivors include one son, Charles Barnhill (Bonita) of Loris; one daughter, Karen Barnhill Todd (Rev. David C. Todd) of Loris; four grandchildren, Shannon Argrabrite (Joe) of Louisville, Ky., Crystal Todd Summer (Ralph) of Newberry, Robert Caroll Todd of Loris, and Daniel Charles Barnhill (Summer) of Loris; five great-grandchildren, Jakob Carter of Louisville, Ky., Chase Todd of Loris, Lila Rose Argrabrite of Louisville, Ky., Kenzie Barnhill of Loris, and Harper Summer of Newberry; one brother, Fulton Barnhill of Loris; three sisters, Elna Shelley and Flossie McManus of Loris and Betty Hardee (Billy) of Longs; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 246 Springfield Church Road, Loris, SC 29569.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family
