Lowery Gerald Causey
A viewing and visitation service for Lowery Gerald Causey, 64, will be held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St. in Conway, Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The family will greet friends and relatives at that time.
Mr. Causey passed away Jan. 3 at his home in Conway.
Born Feb. 1, 1957 in Conway, he was a son of Lory and Ella Causey.
Gerald was a born and raised native of Conway. He married Teresa Causey in April of 1993. They were happily married for 28 years.
Gerald was an active member of the racing community. His knowledge of mechanics led him to be a well-recognized figure in the racing community for years.
Gerald is survived by his spouse, Teresa Causey; his daughters, Brooke Causey and Sarah Causey; his sister, Janice Stevens; and his brother, Steven “Moe” Causey; his grandchildren, Madeline and Malakai Compton.
