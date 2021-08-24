Lowell H. Ray
A funeral service for USAF CMSGT Lowell H. Ray, ret., 81, will be held Aug. 25 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Pastor Dr. Hank Corcoran officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, across S.C. 544 from Coastal Carolina University.
Ray passed away peacefully Aug. 21.
Born Nov. 13, 1939 in Farmersville, Ky., he was the son of the late Luther and Troy Mae (Sills) Ray. From modest beginnings on a small Kentucky farm with cardboard in the soles of his shoes to cover the holes, he exemplified “pulled himself up by his bootstraps”.
Mr. Ray retired after more than 20 distinguished years serving his country, including his time with the 353rd Air Force Training Squadron at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, which supported the Korat Royal Air Base in Thailand during Vietnam.
He served at the Weisbaden AFB in Erbenheim, Germany and the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. He retired with a rank of US Air Force chief master sergeant. He loyally served as a crewmember on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews Maryland during the Nixon and Ford administrations.
He served as an executive with South Carolina National Bank. He continued to support his fellow troops working at PGBA Myrtle Beach with military health claim administration. Many remember him as a friendly face with Auto Zone and Advance Auto Parts following his retirement. Mr. Ray loved to be with kids and worked for Burroughs and Chapin at Jurassic Mini Golf in his late years.
A longtime member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, he served as an usher. He loved hunting and horses and never missed watching the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Always putting his family first, he was one of the good ones. A devoted father and husband, he cherished his wife Judy. After their many years of marriage, he once quoted Clint Eastwood saying, “Love like this happens but once in a lifetime.” He and his wife were residents of Conway for more than 35 years.
Along with his parents, Lowell was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Ray; and a sister, Hilda (Ray) Bass.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy (Causey) Ray of Myrtle Beach; his twin sons, Donnie Alton Ray and his wife Love Lee (Beacham) Ray and Ronnie Austin Ray and his wife Susie Byers Ray; a daughter, Pamela (Ray) Baxter and wife Emily Baxter; four grandchildren, Joshua Taylor, Joey Baxter, Kylie Baxter and Marjorie Gilliam; and a sister, Rebecca (Ray) Alvey and her husband Michael Alvey.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends for refreshments and fellowship at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church on U.S. 501. All are welcome.
Memorial donations may be made to The Horry County Salvation Army via website:
https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org or by mail: The Salvation Army – Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, N.C. 28217, (888) 411-2769.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A special thank you is extended to the care team at Brightwater and Lazelle’s Flower Shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.