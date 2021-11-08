Lovell Anne Binder

LORIS-Lovell Anne Binder, 84, passed away Nov. 7 at her home in Loris.

Born on June 3, 1937 in Barnesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ralph Binder and the late Mary Blanche Foster Binder. Ms. Binder graduated from the Edinboro University and worked as an elementary school teacher until her retirement.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria, Va., and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Survivors include her nephew, whom she helped raise like a son, Chris Rainey of Loris; sister-in-law, Ede Binder; niece, Leanne Binder; and nephew, Ralph Binder, all of Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Binder was predeceased by her sister, Ginny Binder Rainey; and her brother, Bill Binder.

Memorial services in the spring will be announced.

