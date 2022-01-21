Louise B. Grainger
GREEN SEA-Funeral services for Louise B. Grainger, 87, will be held Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. in Carolina Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Ricky Donaldson and the Rev. Jeff Blanton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Grainger, widow of Harold J. Grainger, passed away Jan. 19 in Conway Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 2, 1935 in Horry County, Mrs. Grainger was the daughter of the late Elra Buck Buffkin and the late Fronnie Waddell Buffkin. In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Grainger was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Grainger in 2020.
“Miss Louise”, as she was affectionately known, graduated valedictorian of her graduating class at Green Sea High School and went on to complete two years at Coker College in Hartsville, majoring in English.
She was also a gifted musician who played the organ and the piano. Mrs. Grainger was the oldest member of Carolina Baptist Church and was a faithful and loving servant of God. Her service to the Lord and her church included the WMU, GAs, RAs, Acteens, organist, pianist and Sunday school teacher. Mrs. Grainger was a true Southern Lady and consummate hostess, opening her beautiful home to host wedding and baby showers, parties and church socials for friends and family.
She was also a master gardener, having studied through Clemson Extension.
Her greatest legacy was that of a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother, who adored her husband and children. Mrs. Grainger was a prayer warrior who was often found by visitors and Pruitt staff reading her Bible and living out her profound faith in, and love for, God.
Survivors include her children, Michael David Grainger and his wife Robin, Sabrina Ganous and her husband Greg, and Caroline Hucks and her husband Grant; her grandchildren, Jeffriann Grainger Cauthen, Katelan Grainger, Austin Ganous (Abi Webb), Makayla Grainger, Garrett Hucks, Regan Grainger, Carson Hucks, Tonya Ganous and Kim Snyder (Stephanie); her great-grandson, Bentley Nobles; and her daughter-in-law, Sandra Watts.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Baptist Church, 2401 Church Road, Green Sea, SC 29545.
The family would like to offer its sincere thanks to the staff of Pruitt Health Conway for its attentive and compassionate care.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
