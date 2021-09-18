Louise Mishoe
LORIS-Funeral services for Louise Mishoe, 71, will be held Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. Paul Alford officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayboro Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m-7 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Mrs. Mishoe passed away Sept. 16.
Born in Marion County, she was a daughter of the late S.P. Stroud and the late Eva Todd Stroud. She enjoyed riding horses and taking care of others.
Mrs. Mishoe was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by one son, Bobby Gene Mishoe; one grandson, Randy Davis; one great-granddaughter, Kara-Lee Davis; one sister; and three brothers.
Survivors include two sons, Freddie Gene Mishoe of Myrtle Beach and Gene Evans Mishoe (Jennifer) of Loris; four daughters, Loretta Snatha Davis of Myrtle Beach, Cynthia Louise Mishoe of Conway, Kathy Lyn Elmore (Mark) of Conway, and Mariann Horne (Michael) of Charleston; twelve grandchildren, Jaron Mishoe, Dalton Mishoe, Justin Mishoe (Cassie), Benji Davis, Travis Davis, Kristie Johnson (Alex), Ashley Davis, Natalie Elmore, Albert Livingston, Marissa Livingston, Jonathan Tollison and Alexis Tollison; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Ann Spika and Eva Faye Robles.
