Louise M. Hayden
LORIS-Louise M. Hayden, 97, passed away Nov. 11 in Anderson Oaks Assisted Living.
In addition to her husband, Max W. Hayden, she was predeceased by son, Gary Bennett; daughter, Jacquelyn Trotto; and sister, Joan Peale.
Louise was an avid reader and crossword-puzzle solver.
Ms. Hayden is survived by her daughter, Nancy Gullans
(Paul); and son, David A. Bennett; brother, Kenneth Sorlin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A private interment will take place at the Barranca’s National Cemetery in Pensacola, Fla.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.