Louise Gasque Martin
Funeral services for Louise Gasque Martin, 83, will be held May 28 at 4 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd and the Rev. Garrett Gasque officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Martin passed away May 26.
Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Gordon Gasque and the late Linsey Martin Gasque. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan who loved flowers and the outdoors.
She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed following the ministry of Dr. Charles Stanley due to being confined at home in her later years.
Mrs. Martin resided in Charleston and Summerville for 62 years and moved back home to Horry County in 2022. She will be most remembered as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Freeman Martin; one son, Rodney Herbert Martin; one daughter, Diane Martin; one brother, Troy Gasque; one sister-in-law, Betty Jo Leigh of Summerville; and four sisters, Estelle Alford, Mary Doretha Lewis, Estellene Gasque and Elberteen Gasque.
Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Ann Martin of Conway; one grandson, Keith Mitchell Martin (Angel) of Mississippi; one great-grandson, Calian Heath Martin of Mississippi; one brother, Roy Gasque (Doris) of Aynor; two sisters, Bernice Hewett and Elise Richardson of Aynor; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Bakers Chapel Baptist Church on Sunday.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
