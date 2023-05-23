Louise Bellamy Graham
LORIS-Funeral services for Louise Graham, 93, will be held May 27 at 1 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Sowell officiating. Committal services will follow in Twin City Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Born and raised in the Mount Vernon community in Loris, Louise passed away May 20 in Palm Bay, Fla., surrounded by her daughter and grandchildren.
She was born March 1, 1930, in Loris to the late John Durham and Lottie Mae Prince Bellamy. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale.
Louise graduated in 1950 from Loris High School, then went back to college for her bachelor's degree in 1985 after her daughter was grown and moved away. She worked in the payroll office at the hospital and was a valued employee.
Louise was a faithful member of First Baptist of Erwin and her faith was an important part of her life.
She loved to cook, quilt, sew and garden. Her family and friends will always remember her delicious meals and beautiful quilts. She was lovingly nicknamed "Aunt Busy Bee" or the "Energizer Bunny" for her constant energy.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Tama Robbin; her grandchildren, Ashley, Melanie, Sara and Ethan; her great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews. Her family and friends were an incredibly important part of her life.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Saturday in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her church, First Baptist Church of Erwin: PO Box 526, Erwin, Tenn. 37650.
Please sign Mrs. Graham’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
