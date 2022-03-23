Lou Gutheil
Memorial services for Lou Guthell, 74, will be held April 1 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. Jeff Gaskins officiating.
Mr. Guthell passed away March 21 at his home following an illness.
Born in Johnson City, N.Y., he was a son of the late Louis J. Gutheil and the late Margaret Gutheil-Hartung.
He was a self-proclaimed comedian who loved to play practical jokes. Lou was a true people person, who loved to fellowship and mentor others in Scripture. He loved Southern Gospel music and enjoyed hosting Bible studies in his home. He was also a former member of both the touring ensemble at Bob Jones University and the Southern Gospel group The Missourians.
Lou was innovative and dedicated to his work; always eager to learn new things and train his fellow staff. He was an avid Florida State Seminoles and Toronto Blue Jays fan and a member of North Conway Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by one sister, Cathy Gutheil-Jagger.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Gutheil of Conway; two daughters, Kristin Richards (Stan) of Centerville, Ohio, and Beth Cresswell (Mick) of Scotland; five grandchildren, Jordan Hanson (Jim), Matthew Shultz (Grace), Kevin Shultz (Bailey), David Cresswell and Fiona Cresswell; one sister, Judy Ferris (Robert); one brother, David Gutheil (Heather); Linda’s two sons, David Andersen (Katie) and Bobby Andersen (Sandra); Linda’s two grandsons, Travis Andersen and Jonathon Andersen; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Crescent Hospice for their loving care and support for Lou.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Crescent Hospice, 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210, Youth for Christ-Fayetteville, P.O. Box 43205, Fayetteville, NC 28309-3205 and Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, SC 29520.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
