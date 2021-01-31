Gladys R. Lilly
Funeral service for Gladys R. “Nanny” Lilly, 82, will be held Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Roger Black and the Rev. Marshall Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Lilly passed away Jan. 30 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Loris, a daughter of the late Osbie E. and Martha Gerald Coats.
She was also predeceased by a son, Delynn Dale Lilly; siblings, Eugene Coats, Lonzo Coats and Mildred “Bill” Coats.
Gladys loved life to the fullest and her home was always open to everyone. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was a member of Kingston Baptist Church.
Mrs. Lilly is survived by her husband, Claude Lilly; daughter, Loretta Lilly Hucks (David) of Conway; granddaughter, Christy Lynn Thompson (Brad); great-grandchildren, Connor Joseph Thompson and Lyndsay Gray Thompson; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required at the service.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
