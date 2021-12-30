Loretta Morris Kullnat
MULLINS-Funeral services for Loretta Morris Kullnat, 86, were held Dec. 30 in Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway.Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Kullnat went home to be with her Lord and Savior Dec. 23.
Born July 31, 1935 in Lane, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Pearl Morris and S.W. Mixon.
Loretta was raised by her beloved Truly Cooper and John Thomas Morris.
Loretta has also been reunited to her husband, the late Raymond “Ray” C Kullnat, who went home to be with the Lord Dec. 25, 2020.
CHRISTmas was always a special time for Retta to be with family. It was her desire to see her Savior and her husband this CHRISTmas, and God graciously granted her heart’s desire! Retta served the Lord at Bethany Bible Chapel on Four Mile Road in Conway for many years alongside Ray and her church family.
Retta was predeceased by her brother, J.T. Morris; three wonderful sisters, Libby M. Mixon, Ellen M. Cribb, Ednalee M. Long; and a grandchild, Mikey. Loretta and Ray were married for 67 years and are survived by their three children. Truly Crystal “Crissy” Kullnat-Knight (John David) of Mullins, Curtis Kullnat of Moncks Corner and Ricky Kullnat (Gail) of Conway; grandchildren, Bryan Skipper of Mullins, Matthew Skipper of Lumberton, N.C., Leslie Hjartarson of Mullins, Joshua Kullnat (Diane) of Moncks Corner, Jacob Kullnat (Kristy) of Stanardsville, Va., Ashtin K Callahan (Drayton) of Clearwater, Fla.. Niki Wartenburg of Conway; great-grandchildren, Christian Lewis and Daniel Lewis of Columbia, Joni Hjartarson and Gus Hjartarson of Georgetown, Jesse Kullnat, Jordan Kullnat and Abbygail Kullnat of Moncks Corner, Kaylynn Kullnat and Landon Kullnat of Stanardsville, Va., Alex Wartenburg, Annmarie Wartenurg and Avery Hope Wartenburg of Conway.
Retta enjoyed many things over her married life, most of all her children, the grand and great-grandchildren, who all lovingly referred to her as Granny.
She loved living in the country in her latter years, working in her garden and tending to her chickens.
Retta also enjoyed her church family and especially the Bethany Bible Chapel’s Senior Adult Ministry (BBC – SAMs) during her healthier years. She was employed at Belk in Conway and Myrtle Beach for many years.
Donations in memory of Loretta (Retta) M. Kullnat can be mailed to Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, Conway, 29526; or Crescent Embrace Hospice, 1576 E 501 Unit #101, Conway 29526.
