Loretta “Lori” Deuker
Loretta “Lori” Deuker, 66, passed away April 29 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Lori was born in Massilon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Sylvester Martin and Patricia Louella Rueggseger Mizer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dennis Mizer, who passed away in February.
Surviving are her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Deuker; one son, Jamie Miller; three daughters, Michelle
Smith, Kaylee A. Deuker and Ayla M. Deuker; one stepson, Ryan Gerber; one stepdaughter, Kelly L. Smith; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Steve Mizer; and two sisters, Connie Gerber and Wendy
Mizer.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
