Lorene Shelley Fowler
GALIVANTS FERRY-Funeral services for Lorene Shelley Fowler, 95, will be held Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor David Watts and the Rev. Bill Thompson officiating.
Mrs. Fowler passed away Aug. 4 at her home in Galivants Ferry.
Born March 14, 1928 in Loris, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Dudley Shelley and the late Lula Gertrude Fowler Shelley.
Mrs. Fowler was a longtime active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She dearly loved babysitting and caring for many children throughout her life.
Survivors include her three sons, Randy Lawrence Shelley (Kay), Douglas Quinn Fowler (Becky) and Kenny Fowler; two sisters-in-law, Edith Jernigan and Mary Jernigan; and a host of children she considered her adopted grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fowler was predeceased by her husband, Ned Fowler; three brothers, Franklin Shelley, Lewis Austin Shelley and Levi “L.D.” Shelley; half-brother, Daniel Charlie “D.C.” Jernigan; two stepbrothers, Robert Jernigan and Thomas Jernigan; two sisters, Ruby Shelley and Minnie Hardee; and stepsister, Vera Woodberry.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Tuesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Those who wish may make memorials to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2610 Mount Zion Church Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mrs. Fowler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
