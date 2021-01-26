Lonnie Fowler
LORIS-Funeral services for Lonnie Fowler, 74, will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 26 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Fowler passed away Jan. 24.
Born Aug. 19, 1946, in Tabor City, N.C., he was a son of the late Thurman Fowler and the late Ruby Williams Fowler. Mr. Fowler retired from the S.C. Department of Transportation and was a longtime member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. Since his retirement he poured his time and energy into his garden that has benefited the entire community. He was also a master tinkerer who loved to repair and rebuild farm and lawn equipment and often his children’s vehicles.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda G. Fowler of the home; a son, Michael Fowler and his wife Ruth Anne of Wake Forest, N.C.; a daughter, Jaime Berlowitz and her husband Bryan of Conway; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Johnson, Madilyn Johnson, Isabella Johnson and Christian Berlowitz; a brother, Roger Fowler and his wife Susie of Loris; a sister, Hazel Whittington of Green Sea; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mr. Fowler was predeceased by his two brothers, Ronald Fowler and Dale Fowler; and two sisters, Geraldine Meares and Ruthine Simmons.
Memorials may be made to Dogwood Hill Baptist Church at 1040 Mt. Zion Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Fowler’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
