Mary “Betty” Hucks
Funeral services for Mary “Betty” Hucks, 94, were held May 17 in Rehobeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Baker and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Burial followed in Rehobeth Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Hucks passed away May 15 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Betty was the widow of William “W.G.” Grier Hucks Jr. and the daughter of the late Duncan Alexander and Rebecca Byrd Thames.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Duncan A. Thames, Carlisle O. Thames and Worth W. Thames; two sisters, Virginia T. Twitty and Doris D. Thames.
Mrs. Hucks was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church for 75 years and retired from Anderson Brothers Bank as a loan clerk.
Surviving Mrs. Betty are her two sons, William G. “Willie” Hucks III (Deidra) of Conway and Larry Hucks of Myrtle Beach; one grandchild, Grier Hucks (Jill) of Conway; two great-grandchildren, Will Hucks and Gracie Hucks; a special friend, Cordy M. Williamson; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church, 2800 Dog Bluff Road, Galivants Ferry 29544.
Johnson Funeral Home is serving the family.
