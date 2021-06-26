Thomas Charles Scholl Sr.
Thomas Charles Scholl Sr., 89, of Conway peacefully passed away on June 25.
Born in Watertown, N.Y., to Albert "Pop" and Katherine Scholl, Tom was raised to value education and went on to dedicate more than fifty years of his life working in public schools.
Tom worked as a school administrator and classroom teacher. He was very proud of his innovative leadership at Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse, N.Y.
He spent the majority of his career teaching exceptional students. His career continued after moving to Conway in 1986 where he continued to transform school cultures and reinvent special education until his retirement in 2007.
Tom was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His wife of nearly 55 years, Nancy, was also a public educator. Together, they loved traveling, raising their children and grandchildren, and taking care of their dogs.
Tom loved the power of stories. He was a voracious reader and cinephile. He had the best sense of humor, always ready with a joke or witty remark. He was kind and gentle and used his words to uplift others rather than tear them down.
He believed that we needed to stop labeling people, especially children, and love others without conditions.
His impact continues to resonate through the many students he taught, the educators with whom he worked, and his family that adored him. Tom was predeceased by his son, Thomas Scholl Jr., and he leaves behind his wife, Nancy Scholl; daughters, Kyra Scholl, Kristi Heap and Sabrina Scholl; son-in-law, Kevin Pierce; and son, Todd Scholl.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Tom Carbone, Brandon Volpe, Justin Volpe, Noah Byrne, Schuyler Byrne, Madison Scholl, Colin Scholl, and Sophie Scholl. He also leaves behind his great-granddaughter, Kensington Byrne.
No services will be held at this time, and the family requests no flowers be sent. Donations may be sent to: St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, S.D. 57325.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.