Cynthia “Cindy” Whittier Fogle
NICHOLS-A graveside service for Cynthia “Cindy” Whittier Fogle, 70, will be held Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in Mt. Leon Cemetery in Longs with the Rev. Nate Watts officiating.
Cindy passed away Jan. 26 in the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born Sept. 29, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Odell and Margaret Carter. She worked in nursing for more than 45 years and was a licensed nurse practitioner in North and South Carolina.
Cindy spent the bulk of her career at Emory University and other local Atlanta hospitals before returning home to Loris to serve her community at Loris Hospital.
She also opened the first Medical Access Facility in Horry County where she was a nurse practitioner, supervisor and preceptor, training nurses for several years. Cindy was currently a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Mt. Leon Baptist Church.
She was an avid reader and was very knowledgeable about the Bible. Cindy also enjoyed traveling, particularly trips to Europe and Australia, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and absolutely adored her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Frank Whittier.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Fogle of Nichols; two daughters, Rae Perez (Horacio) of Grayson, Ga., and Caycee Pfeiff (Aaron) of Culpepper, Va.; one stepdaughter, Jenny Gore (Kyle) of Loris; one brother, Gerald "Jerry" Carter of Longs; four grandchildren, Savanna Perez, Natalie Perez, Mason Pfeiff and Ashtyn Pfeiff; two stepgrandchildren, Maddie Gore and Emma Gore; and her special cousins, Judy Clemmons, Sylvia Chestnut and Carol Canady.
The family requests that all who attend the graveside service wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Ste. 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at https://give.bcrf.org/give/302920/#!/donation/checkout.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris chapel is serving the family.
