Lois Rabon Martin
Funeral services for Lois Rabon Martin, 64, will be held Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Johnson, the Rev. Ragsdale Allsbrook and the Rev. Freddie Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Martin passed away Oct. 29 in Conway Medical Center following an extended illness.
Born Oct. 5, 1958, she was a daughter of the late James “Jimmy” Rabon and Juanita “Neat” Rabon Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Martin was predeceased by her stepfather, the Rev. Grover “Pop” Johnson; two sisters, Marilyn Ann Rabon and Margaret Rabon Skipper; and one sister-in-law, Linda Rabon. Ms. Martin was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church.
She loved playing the piano, singing gospel music and visiting with her loving family and friends.
Ms. Martin is survived by three brothers, Junior Rabon (Pat), Palmer Rabon (Lisa) and Bill Rabon; one sister, Miriam Owens (Steve); two brothers-in-law, Wayne Rabon and EJ Skipper; a lifelong friend, Renee Baxley; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and loving friends.
The family would like to thank Conway Medical Center and its staff for all the great care and attention shown to them over these last days.
Visitation will be held prior to the service Tuesday morning from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Memorials can be made in Ms. Martin’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements.. Call (843) 358-5800.
