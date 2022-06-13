Lois O. Cox
LORIS-Funeral services for Lois Onita Cox, 97, will be held June 15 at 4 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Committal services will be private.
Ms. Cox, of the Simpson Creek community, passed away June 13 in Loris Rehab and Nursing Center.
Born July 29, 1924, she was the oldest child of the late John Quincy Cox and Lena Skipper Cox. She lived on the farm where she was born until age 92 before entering Loris Rehab And Nursing Center.
She worked on the farm, cooked many meals for immediate and extended family, made beautiful clothes for her sister and nieces, made many extraordinary quilts, and enjoyed cross-stiching and sharing her work with others. She had many talents and always enjoyed sharing. She lived with and cared for her parents in their home until their deaths, then continued to maintain the home place and welcome those who visited.
Survivors include her two sisters, Elaine Cox Squires of Aynor and Hilda Cox Goode of Charleston. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and who saw her like a second mother.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Cox was predeceased by two sisters, Letha Cox Powers and Dorothy Cox Hardee; and two brothers, Linford Cox and Elvis Cox.
The family would like to thank the staff of Loris Rehab and Nursing Center for their loving care over the past five and a half years.
Memorials may be made to Carter Cemetery Trust, P.O. Box 65, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Ms. Cox’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call (843) 756-7001.
